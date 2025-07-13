There are many things you could do with your family in the comfort of your own condo without having to step outside and travel far just for fun. Here are some ways to do so.

Game Night

Game night can be done in a number of ways, from board games, online games, or console games in multiplayer mode. Some condos have game rooms that have ping-pong and pool tables.

Go for a Swim

You don’t have to rent a pool for your next celebration or head to a resort since premium condos like Boulevard Coast provide luxurious pools as an amenity for their residents. It is a good way to beat the heat and spend some family time together, and create memories. Your kids can also make new friends with other children who are in the pool.

Movie Marathon

Prepare your popcorn and drinks for a movie marathon. Save money instead of going to the cinema by turning your condo into one. Close all the blinds, lights, and set up your sound system and TV. Choose movies you all want to watch together for hours of fun!

Clean Up

Be productive and spend time at home by cleaning up, which can be fun if you turn it into a game. Encourage a friendly competition to see who does the most chores and does it fastest, while playing music in the background. Doing this can also teach your kids lessons like cleaning up after themselves and being responsible.

Mini Olympics

If you want a more active way to spend time with your family, why not start a family Olympics? This can get you and your family started to living a more active and healthy lifestyle. Discover multiple sports you could do that are present in your condo, like basketball, tennis or table tennis. Explore pathways for running or biking activities, then see who performs the best in all the games!