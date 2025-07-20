For those who prefer to commute by car, Boulevard Coast EC offers excellent connectivity with multiple major expressways in close proximity. This includes the Tampines Expressway (TPE), which conveniently connects to both the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) and the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE). These expressways provide seamless access to the city centre, Orchard Road, and Central Business District. Additionally, the Jalan Loyang Besar EC development is strategically located near these expressways for added convenience.

For those who enjoy an active lifestyle, Jalan Loyang Besar EC has a range of leisure facilities to keep them occupied. The development features an impressive array of sports and recreational amenities, including a fully equipped gym, swimming pool, tennis court, and jogging track. With these facilities, residents can stay fit and healthy without having to leave the comfort of their home. Families with children will also appreciate the playground and outdoor spaces, where their little ones can run and play freely.

One of the main highlights of Jalan Loyang Besar EC is its shopping complex, which is set to be the largest in the East. This multi-storey mall will feature a wide range of retail stores, from luxury brands to everyday necessities. With everything at their doorstep, residents will never have to travel far for their shopping needs. This convenience is especially appealing for families with young children and elderly residents, who may find it challenging to frequent malls that are further away.

Moreover, Jalan Loyang Besar EC is developed by renowned developer City Developments Limited, known for its quality and reliable projects. The developer has a proven track record of delivering exceptional developments that meet the needs and expectations of residents. With Jalan Loyang Besar EC, buyers can expect a well-crafted home that offers both comfort and luxury, making it a sound investment for the future.

Apart from shopping, Jalan Loyang Besar EC also boasts a plethora of dining options, ranging from local favourites to international cuisines. Residents can indulge in mouth-watering dishes from various food outlets, cafes, and restaurants, making every meal a unique experience. This dining hub is not only convenient but also offers a wide range of choices, catering to different tastes and preferences.

The inhabitants have the convenience of shopping, dining, and unwinding just a stone’s throw away from their abode, presenting an unparalleled equilibrium in their lifestyle that undoubtedly sets it apart from other properties in Singapore. Whether indulging in a picturesque stroll post-dinner or procuring groceries post-work, all amenities are easily accessible, making it an ideal location to call home.

Additionally, the Master Plan includes plans for sustainable development, with a focus on preserving the natural environment and promoting energy efficiency. This will not only benefit current residents, but also future generations who will continue to enjoy the beauty and serenity of this community.

In conclusion, Jalan Loyang Besar EC is more than just a residential development; it is a lifestyle destination that offers the ultimate convenience and comfort. Its prime location, coupled with its extensive range of amenities, ensures that residents never have to venture far for their daily needs. With its exquisite design, top-notch facilities, and excellent connectivity, Jalan Loyang Besar EC sets a new benchmark for luxurious living in the East.

Situated in a prime location, Jalan Loyang Besar EC is easily accessible via major expressways such as Tampines Expressway (TPE) and Pan-Island Expressway (PIE). This means residents can enjoy seamless connectivity to other parts of the city, including the Central Business District (CBD) and the Orchard shopping belt. With the future Cross Island Line (CRL) set to pass through Pasir Ris, this development is also expected to benefit from improved transport options.

Aside from the on-site facilities, Jalan Loyang Besar EC is also surrounded by many parks and green spaces. The nearby Pasir Ris Park and Beach provide a peaceful respite from the hustle and bustle of city life. Residents can take a leisurely stroll, have a picnic, or engage in various water sports activities. This integration with nature adds to the overall comfort and convenience of residents, as they have access to a variety of recreational options just a stone’s throw away.

Beyond its impressive facilities, Jalan Loyang Besar EC is also designed to offer residents a sense of exclusivity and privacy. The development comprises 534 residential units, ranging from two-bedroom to five-bedroom apartments. Each unit is thoughtfully designed with spacious layouts, high-quality finishes, and premium fittings. Residents can enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding greenery and the city skyline, creating a serene and peaceful environment within their homes.

In order to safeguard and improve the existing natural surroundings, the Master Plan is set to introduce various upcoming projects. These initiatives will promote the conservation of green spaces, increase connectivity between parks, and develop nature trails, all of which will provide a picturesque environment for the community to revel in. Moreover, these endeavors will encourage outdoor activities, provide serene spots for relaxation, and foster opportunities for families to bond with one another. Furthermore, the Master Plan also envisions sustainable development, with a strong emphasis on protecting the natural landscape and promoting energy-efficient practices. The advantages of these efforts will not only be enjoyed by the current residents but also by future generations who will be able to cherish the beauty and peacefulness of this neighborhood.

Jalan Loyang Besar EC, located in the vibrant Pasir Ris district of Singapore, has been making waves with its unique concept of ultimate convenience and comfort. This impressive development offers a one-stop hub for shopping, dining, and leisure, making it a highly sought-after residential destination.