Life is such that there will be some days when you will be too busy to go to the gym, and there will be some unexpected ones where it will rain really hard or be too hot to work in. Fret not! You can still get your workout in at your Amberwood at Holland home with simple routines that require only your body weight.

Pushups

Pushups target your shoulders and chest, and your upper body. This exercise is usually done without any equipment at all; just align your body properly and keep a straight line, with your head down and your core engaged. To get in position, start in a high plank and place your hands a bit wider than your shoulders, and don’t lock your shoulders.

Situps

Situps target your endurance, specifically the abdomen, oblique, neck, chest, and hip flexors. All you need is a clean floor or mat- lie down, place your hands over your head or make a cross on your chest, then put your knees up and your feet down. Lock your feet in place with a heavy object and lift your body to your knees and then back down. You have your abs workout!

Pull-ups

Think of investing in a pull-up bar to get your back workout. Hanging from an overhead bar and pulling yourself up, this targets your back, core, lats, and biceps. For a beginner, you can get a resistance band to help if you can’t lift your body weight just yet, but you will get stronger over time to perform no-assist pullups on your own for reps. To perform, get into a dead hang, grip in an overhand way, and pull up, retracting your shoulder with your elbows driving back down until you reach the top. Repeat for as long as you can.