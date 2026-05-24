It’s inevitable that calamities will come, and resources will become scarce. So it is best we prepare for it in advance. From tsunamis, earthquakes, societal collapse, and other catastrophic events, here are five tips on how to be ready for anything!

Teach Your Family What to Do

Training your family on what to do in those situations allows them to know what to do when an actual emergency hits. This allows them to stay safe and be calm under pressure. It also teaches them survival skills when they get separated.

Pack Canned Food/ Water

It is best to keep non-perishable foods in your home in the form of canned goods. These don’t expire fast, allowing you to store them for long periods of time. When catastrophic events come, you may not have ready access to food, so these will come in handy. Keeping stock of water bottles is also good because it’s a primary need.

Make an Emergency Kit

Make an emergency kit for the family that you can grab and go in your Lucerne Grand condo. It can contain bandages, flashlights, whistles, water, walkie-talkies, food, basic medicine, and other essentials that are needed to survive. Make sure they’re labeled properly as well.

Be Financially Smart

Put aside some money for emergencies and sudden issues that emerge so you can deal with them without needing to cut corners. Be smart when managing your finances and don’t make any impulsive decisions. This allows you to keep track of your money.

Keep Updated on Your Local Area

Stay updated on the news in your local area so that you don’t get blindsided by the coming events. Taking the time to scroll through the news on the phone or newspaper, and listening to weather forecasts or a radio station. Also, identify common hazards and risks in your area that are prone to earthquakes, flooding, and typhoons so that you know which places will be affected the most.