Condominiums don’t have vast space unlike houses, especially with other individuals in the same unit. This also means you can’t keep as many resources as you would. However, it’s possible to still keep a majority of your essentials through these simple tips.

Sort Bulky Items

Inconsistent placement of your own items can quickly make you feel uncomfortable. Place items at their rightful place, preventing irregularity which will induce more space usage and add more disturbance in the surroundings.

Manage your Space

To keep life comfortable in a condo like Thomson Reserve with spacious, one to 5-bedroom layouts, it’s highly recommended to know what each space would consist of. Achieving a balance between underwhelming and overwhelming would cover 70-80% with items and leave the rest of the area empty.

Declutter Regularly

Rather than throwing away your items, consider donating or selling what you don’t need or use often, which does away with the accumulation of stuff around the condo. This also saves a ton of space and time when organizing.

Use Multifunctional Furniture

There are many new multi-purpose furniture being manufactured today. Investing in these can sometimes be cheaper rather than buying the two separate objects. An example can be a bed with drawers underneath, rather than buying a side drawer or wardrobe cabinet and a bed, and a coffee table or ottoman that doubles as storage

Plant Hangers

If you’re planning on getting or bringing plants to your condo, plant hangers are a practical choice. Hanging your greenery can save up space, such as tabletop surfaces, which can be used for placing other objects.

Go Vertical

For furniture, buying skinnier yet taller ones is significantly better than wider items by maximizing the height of the unit and storage space, rather than large ones which take up the width of a condo.