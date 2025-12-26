Every first moment for a baby is a memorable experience, especially Christmas. You may feel excited but overwhelmed if you are a new parent, so here are some ways to make your baby’s first holiday a memorable milestone in your Vela One home.

Create a Festive and Cozy Environment

Establish a cozy and festive environment for your baby by playing gentle music and going for softer lighting. A calm environment makes the baby feel safe and the holidays much more relaxing for both of you.

Short and Frequent Breaks

When a baby gets overstimulated, they will get stressed. That said, you should give them a break from time to time by bringing them to a quiet area in the house to let them sleep, play alone, and drink milk.

Keep Them Comfortable

It’s easy for babies to get overwhelmed, especially with so many things going on. Due to the new routine, sounds and sights should be kept simple. Give them something familiar to anchor on and to provide a sense of peace and familiarity, such as their pacifier, toy, or blanket.

Capture Memories

There will be plenty of moments and memories to capture with your baby on their first Christmas, so be prepared to take photos on your phone or a camera. You’ll want your baby to look his or her best, so make a funny face and something to smile about before you take that snapshot.

Make a Gentle Routine for the Holidays

Try to set a gentle routine for the holidays and follow that as much as possible, especially during gatherings and outings with family and friends. Staying consistent makes your baby feel safe and secure- you lessen the chances of tantrums and your baby being fussy for a better Christmas experience for everyone.