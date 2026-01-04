Choosing a 4-bedroom home is a major decision for Singapore families. Space, location, schools, lifestyle and long-term value all matter.

River Modern and The Continuum are two standout developments offering very different advantages. This article compares them to help families decide.

LOCATION & LIFESTYLE

River Modern (District 9 – River Valley)

River Modern enjoys a prestigious city-fringe address near Great World MRT on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

Families benefit from proximity to Orchard Road, the CBD, Great World City mall, Robertson Quay dining and the Singapore River.

River Valley Primary School within 1km makes it especially attractive to parents with young children.

The Continuum (District 15 – Thiam Siew Avenue)

The Continuum is located in the East Coast / Katong area, known for its relaxed, family-friendly charm.

It is close to Paya Lebar MRT interchange, Parkway Parade and East Coast Park.

Numerous reputable schools such as Kong Hwa, Haig Girls’ and Tanjong Katong Primary are within close reach.

4-BEDROOM LAYOUTS & SPACE

River Modern

4-bedroom units are modern and efficient, typically featuring private lift access, open layouts and premium fittings.

Smart-home integration and contemporary design suit urban families who value convenience and style.

The Continuum

The Continuum offers generously sized layouts with elegant finishes.

Some units feature private lifts, walk-in wardrobes and clear separation of living and bedroom spaces—ideal for multi-generational families.

AMENITIES & FAMILY LIVING

River Modern

Facilities include a lap pool, clubhouse, landscaped gardens and children’s play areas.

Its biggest advantage lies in external amenities—parks, malls, dining and MRT all within minutes.

The Continuum

Resort-style facilities include multiple pools, gyms, tennis courts, BBQ pavilions and lush gardens.

The conserved Thiam Siew House provides unique community and social spaces.

LONG-TERM VALUE

River Modern benefits from a prime District 9 location, traditionally associated with strong capital appreciation.

The Continuum is freehold, offering long-term ownership security and legacy value.

FINAL VERDICT

Choose River Modern if you prioritise:

• Central location and MRT convenience

• Proximity to Orchard, CBD and lifestyle hubs

• Premium city living and capital growth

Choose The Continuum if you prioritise:

• Freehold ownership

• Family-centric neighbourhood and schools

• Spacious layouts for long-term living