Taking care of your car is important to keep it running with no problem and safety concerns. With proper maintenance and preventive measures, your car can last for a long-time. Here are some car care tips you should be doing to preserve your investment.

Tire Maintenance

Take the time once a month to check the tire pressure of your car because tires that are under inflated lessen the safety of your car and the efficiency of your fuel. Other things to consider are tire rotations, check them for uneven wear.

Dashboard Check

Monitor your dashboard for any lights that show up, like an engine light that needs to be addressed. These indicators serve as a warning for your safety, and by getting it fixed, your car remains functional, reliable, and ready to hit the road from your condo at Dunearn House when you are.

Interior and Exterior care

Wash your car inside and outside regularly, like once a week to remove dirt inside and outside to lessen the risk of corrosion. Apply wax annually to protect the car paint from the elements of nature. When washing the outside, use a pressure washer and soap, and use a vacuum for the interior to clear crumbs, dirt and other particles.

Routine Maintenance Check

Cars usually need to go through maintenance after half a year has passed or when you have driven 10-15K kilometers to make sure your car is up to date and will run optimally. Regular maintenance involves checking the brakes, engine, the fluids of your car like the brake fluid and coolant, tire pressure and rotation, and the air filter of the AC of your car.

Protect from the Elements

It is advised you protect your car from the elements like the harsh sunlight, as this will result in the paint of your car coming off. Waxing your car creates a barrier from acid rain and UV rays, and getting a car cover lessens the likelihood of scratches to your car.