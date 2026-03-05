Maintaining a home’s plumbing system is an important responsibility for homeowners. While major plumbing issues should always be handled by professionals, there are several simple maintenance tasks that people can do themselves to keep their plumbing systems running smoothly. In Melbourne, where homes range from modern apartments to older properties with aging pipes, a little preventive care can go a long way in avoiding costly repairs. Below are five practical DIY Melbourne plumbing tactics. Homeowners must follow these in 2026.

Tip 1. Frequently Check for Small Leaks

One of the simplest but most effective plumbing habits is regularly checking for leaks. Small leaks often occur around taps, under sinks, or near pipe joints. While they may appear harmless at first, even minor leaks can waste a significant amount of water over time and gradually cause damage to cabinets, flooring, or walls.

Homeowners should occasionally inspect visible plumbing connections and look for signs such as water stains, damp areas, or dripping taps. Catching these issues early makes them easier and cheaper to fix before they develop into major problems.

Tip 2. Clean Drains Before They Become Blocked

Blocked drains are one of the most common plumbing problems in homes. Instead of waiting until water stops draining properly, it is better to clean drains regularly as a preventive step. Hair, grease, soap residue, and food particles often accumulate slowly inside pipes.

A simple DIY solution is to pour hot water followed by a mixture of baking soda and vinegar into the drain, then flush it again with hot water after several minutes. This method can help break down minor buildup and keep pipes flowing smoothly.

Tip 3. Don’t Pour Grease Down the Sink

Kitchen sinks are especially vulnerable to blockages caused by grease and oil. When hot grease is poured down the drain, it may appear to flow easily at first, but as it cools it solidifies inside the pipes. Over time, this buildup can narrow the pipe and lead to stubborn blockages.

Instead of pouring grease down the sink, homeowners should allow it to cool and dispose of it in the trash. Using a sink strainer can also help catch food particles and prevent them from entering the drainage system.

Tip 4. Learn How to Shut Off the Water Supply

One of the most important things every homeowner should know is how to shut off the main water supply. In case of a burst pipe, leaking appliance, or plumbing emergency, quickly turning off the water can prevent significant damage.

Most homes have a main shut-off valve located near the water meter or outside the property. Knowing where it is and testing it occasionally ensures that it will work when needed. This simple step can save thousands of dollars in potential water damage.

Tip 5. Maintain Your Hot Water System

Hot water systems are essential in Melbourne homes, especially during colder months. Simple maintenance steps can help extend the life of these systems and improve efficiency. Homeowners should occasionally check for signs such as unusual noises, water pooling around the tank, or inconsistent water temperatures.

Flushing the hot water system periodically can help remove sediment buildup that affects performance. If the system shows signs of wear or leaks, it is best to contact a professional plumber before the problem worsens.

Final Words

DIY plumbing maintenance can help Melbourne homeowners prevent common problems and keep their plumbing systems in good condition. By checking for leaks, cleaning drains regularly, disposing of grease properly, knowing how to shut off the water supply, and maintaining hot water systems, homeowners can avoid many unnecessary repairs. While these simple tips are helpful, it is still important to call a qualified plumber whenever a plumbing issue becomes too complex to handle safely.