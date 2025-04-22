Thinking of living in a condo to support your active and healthy lifestyle? Condos are conducive to this because they have unique features that houses and apartments normally don’t. That said, here are five condo features you should be looking for when shopping.

Parks and Recreational Spaces

There are a lot of things you can do in parks and recreational spaces. You can go for a morning walk after waking up from your Lyndenwoods condo, breathe in some fresh air, or have a chat with the locals.

Sports and Gyms

A condo building with a dedicated gym is a good thing, as you can use it anytime. Set a once-a-week visit, and you can do cardio or build up muscle mass. Best of all, you won’t need to commute or walk very far.

Spacious Floor Plan

The bigger the space in your condo unit, the better. You’ll need to set up a dedicated space for your favorite activity. Limited space means you get stressed out because you won’t be able to fit your exercise machine or meditation corner like you want to. Luckily, modern condos have gone beyond cube-like rooms and actually think of the inhabitants when building a community.

Nature All Around

Being surrounded by greenery contributes to wellness and overall health. It’s not easy to find a condo that’s close to nature, but it’s definitely there (you just have to look more). A nearby park, a rooftop garden, or starting your own nursery can provide holistic wellness.

Strategically Located

Lastly, the condo has to be situated in a location that gives you access to the products and services you need. Having items delivered to your doorstep, or a nearby shopping mall or sports store can make life so much easier (and healthier).