Work from home setup is becoming the new norm. This allows us to establish a better balance in our professional and personal life, letting us spend more time with our loved ones like for example our pets. Here are some perks of working from home with a pet.

Less mental load/stress

Having a pet around can help calm you down especially if things are getting too stressful and overwhelming. Pets can help you take breaks to prevent you from burning out. They can help refresh you mentally, reduce stress, improve your mood and make you feel better.

Keeps you both active

The remote setting in your Penrith home can help you improve the balance between your life and work, meaning you will have more time for yourself and for your pet. You can use this time to keep both of yourselves active by going for a walk in the park, condo gardens, or playing with their favorite toys so that they can stay healthy and live a long life.

More time together

Enjoy more bonding time with your pet with work-from-home setups. You can do activities together like playing, watching, sleeping, and many other activities, allowing you to care for them better.

Easier appointments to the vet or groom

You can set appointments to the vet or groomer easier with the extra time you have on your hands. Keep them up to date with their grooming sessions and vets so that they are always clean and healthy, anddo other errands that your dog needs to do.

Less isolated

Having a pet can reduce or eliminate the sense of loneliness you feel at home because you have a dog or cat with you 24/7 that can help you with your mental health and well-being.