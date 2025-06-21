Many people prioritize health so that they can stay in good shape even when they grow old. You can keep yourself fit and live a longer life by following the wellness checklist below.

More water

Try cutting back on your sugar intake from sources such as energy drinks, soda, boba tea, and other sugary drinks. Consumed frequently, the high sugar content may put a person at risk for diabetes. Whenever you can, opt to drink water. Drinking 8 glasses of water can prevent dehydration and reduce the risk of heatstroke and other issues. Water remains the best choice of drink to consume every day.

Enough sleep

Lack of sleep and chronic sleep deprivation can increase the risk of dementia, depression, heart disease, stroke, poor brain function, obesity, and kidney function decline. It is encouraged that we get 8 hours of sleep to wake up refreshed and ready for the day ahead.

Sit less

Move around more often in your Faber Residence condo to keep yourself active. This reduces the risk of chronic pain and diseases that can hinder your abilities and affect your quality of life. Stretching, standing, or walking around for a bit can be good instead of just sitting around all day.

Balanced diet

Establish a balanced diet of carbs, protein and greens. Too much protein can increase the risk of getting diabetes, cancer, and heart diseases. Too much carbs, without burning them, the body could accumulate fat. The lack of greens can make a person prone to chronic illnesses and diseases. Having the right balance of all these nutrients can help keep you well-rounded.

Control your stress

Stress, when ongoing and chronic, can be a factor for major conditions like stroke, high blood pressure, gastrointestinal, and other illnesses. Being with friends, exercising, doing your favorite thing, or meditating can help you control stress, making you healthier and happier too!