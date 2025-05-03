

Fitness is an important aspect of our lifestyle and these hobbies related to fitness can be enticing and may make you want to join your friends. You are more likely to build more connections and make new friends if you sign up in clubs or do sports. An active group can become your motivation and lead you to better health. Here’s to help you get started.

Fitness Classes

There are many fitness classes to choose from, including taekwondo, boxing, gym, zumba and more. Condos like Otto Place provide exclusive access to fitness facilities. Some exercises can teach you skills to protect yourself while improving your well-being. You can deepen your bond and make new friends outside of fitness classes with the members as well.

Rock Climbing

Rock climbing is fitness and adventure combined. The activity is now becoming a trend with gyms integrating this into their facilities for enthusiasts. If you want to go outside and have an adventure, find a climbable wall with a good view and aim to get to the top for a reward once you complete the climb, while also working on your core and strength.

Sports Leagues

Groups that hold recreational activities like sports, basketball, soccer, and swimming can help awaken your competitive side. Joining a club can help you find joy in sports as you make new friends with teammates and the competition, while being productive and honing your abilities in the sport you have participated in.

Running club

Join running clubs that do events and training sessions for runners. This can help motivate you to work harder during training and events that they hold. You’ll get trained to build up speed, stamina and other aspects needed for running. A runners club can help you live a healthy, active and fit lifestyle by being surrounded by people who share the same passion.