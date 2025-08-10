Reading is not only a good hobby. It has upsides to it as well, such as improved vocabulary, better reading skills, better focus and concentration, and many more. People may struggle to find the motivation to get into reading, with too many distractions in the digital world. Here are some tips to build your daily habit of reading.

Set aside time for reading

Set your preferred time in the day for reading. For instance, you can read during breakfast or before bedtime. Start with at least 30 minutes to an hour a day. When you do this daily, eventually you will be able to read every day and fit the activity into your busy schedule.

Have a space for reading

Create a space in your River Modern home that is only for reading. You can turn a room into a library with lots of books, make the room comfortable, and create a relaxing atmosphere that can put you in a reading mood whenever you enter the space. It can also be outdoors, like the park, condo gardens, or a cafe where you can have a drink to enjoy while you read.

Create a list

Prepare a list of books that you want to read. Do your research and check out some books that you find interesting, or you could find some books that you’ve been wanting to read for a while now. Books that are educational could teach you a skill or two. Browse book genres so that you can get an idea of what type of books you would want to read and not waste time looking for one.

Set a goal

Motivate yourself by setting a goal like reading a set number of pages or books in a month or a year. By doing so, you’ll have something to work on progressively to reach your reading goal, and it won’t feel like a chore or burden for you. After finishing a book or achieving your goal, reward yourself to keep yourself motivated and read more books.