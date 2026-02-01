We all feel a little unmotivated sometimes. But if this pattern persists, it can lead to more serious and damaging effects, like anxiety, stress, and even depression. The good thing is, motivation can be sparked within us. We can take small steps by slowly incorporating these habits in your daily life at Tengah Gardens Residences. Maybe after reading this article, you might feel a bit more energized and ready for anything!

Set Realistic Goals

Not every goal has to be big and extravagant. Some accomplishments can be small but more meaningful. Start by setting realistic achievements in small and specific segments then work on them until they become one big goal. Never set abstract or massive goals as they can be almost impossible to accomplish alone and most likely sets you up for procrastination and more demotivation.

Consistency Over Perfection

Practice makes progress, and not really perfect as we may think. It’s always better to show up as imperfect and put in your best effort, than to never show up at all. Remember, performance comes from consistency rather than being in pursuit for a flawless outcome.

Track Your Progress

Tracking your progress is a great way to stay motivated. Just seeing your progress physically can be unbelievably motivational, even if it may seem insignificant. Plus, you tend to remember and even view your achievements more when you jot down your notes rather than just keeping it all in your head.

Celebrate Your Goals

Celebrating goals, even small ones, can be incredibly helpful with motivation. Whether it’s a massive accomplishment or a tiny achievement, reward yourself. You’ll soon find out after that life itself seems more fun, enjoyable, and even better to you!

Try the Pomodoro Technique

The Pomodoro Technique is a popular strategy that keeps even the most unmotivated back to their toes. This productivity method was invented by Francesco Cerillo in the late 1980’s, which uses a timer to separate work into intervals (or “Pomodoros”) of 25 minutes, followed by short breaks of 5 minutes. After four cycles, you can set a longer break to avoid burnout and keep your focus.