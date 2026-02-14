When looking for the perfect home for you and your kids it requires taking a lot of things into consideration such as size, versatility, and more as they quickly grow their needs will change. Here are some home search tips when looking for a place with a toddler in the family.

Proximity to Key Locations

You have to consider your location to important places like pharmacies, convenience stores, groceries, hospitals, schools and daycare. Find a home that is close to the things you want to be for practicality and convenience, such as Hudson Place Residences offering seamless access to everyday conveniences and lifestyle amenities.

Living Space

Consider space that the whole family needs. Everyone will need their own personal space, even toddlers. Children need a place where they can play, sleep and do things independently, and as they become older, some time on their own for their personal growth.

How Many Rooms

Identify how many rooms your family will be needing. Babies will need enough space in the room for their toys, crib, baby essentials, and a nursing chair. A toddler will soon need to have their own room for them to sleep in. Consider other things like a personal workspace so you can work uninterrupted without your toddler accidentally deleting your work or messing it up.

Bathroom Placement

Think of the location of the bathroom of your home, make sure it is easy and accessible for toddlers as they learn potty training. A bathroom that is too far could result in your child not being able to get there on time. You also may need a tub or a big enough space for your child to bathe comfortably and safely.

Outdoor Space

Parents should look for homes that have outdoor space, as children, especially toddlers will have lots of energy. Outdoor play allows them to burn off that energy so that they can go to bed or nap quicker. A condo with play areas, pool, garden, and nearby park works perfectly without the need for lawn care and maintenance.