Stress is an inherent part of life and can serve as motivation to complete tasks. Even extreme stress caused by a traumatic life event, the passing of a family member, a job loss, or a serious illness can be a normal part of existence.

It’s common for you to experience temporary feelings of depression or anxiety. But there is a limit to it. You should get help if you have depressive or anxious feelings for longer than a few weeks or if they begin to affect your life at home or at work.

You can learn some techniques to assist you in controlling your stress before it becomes too much in the meantime. You can avoid stress by following these simple tips:

Get Social Support

Resilience to stress can be improved by strong social support. Some friends or relatives could have a talent for empathy and listening. Others may be particularly good at providing useful assistance, such as hosting a home-cooked dinner or watching the kids for an hour. Moreover, providing support to others also boosts happy feelings and reduces negative thoughts.

Practice Deep Breaths.

The sympathetic nervous system, which regulates the body’s fight-or-flight response to perceived threats, can be less activated by deep breathing. Your parasympathetic nervous system can be stimulated to rest and digest by taking deep breaths that are inhaled for five seconds, held for two seconds, and then released for five seconds. This can help lower any general stress or worry you may be experiencing.

Maintain Good Nutrition and Physical Exercise

Two key factors that affect how you handle stress are your diet and level of physical activity. Your mind can be healthy when your body is well, and vice versa. Exercise has been shown to be a very effective way to reduce stress and enhance your quality of life. As stress can deplete specific vitamins, including A, B complex, C, and E, nutrition is important. Keeping up a healthy diet not only improves your physical health but also your mental health, allowing you to handle stress more effectively.

Do your enjoyable activities.

People tend to give up on their recreational activities first when life becomes too much to handle. However, it may be bad to shut yourself off from pleasure. Whether it's reading a book or singing along to your favorite music find time even in busy times to take care of yourself. Laughter and humour are good for one's physical and emotional well-being.

Get assistance

See a psychologist or other mental health professional who can teach you effective stress management techniques if you’re feeling overwhelmed and self-help isn’t working for you. To modify the stressors, your surroundings, and your reactions, he or she can assist you in identifying the events or actions that add to your stress.

Final Thoughts

Taking a deep breath, using your senses (taste, smell, touch, and hearing), doing a calming exercise or playing games with friends are the quickest ways to overcome stress. Naturally, not every person reacts to every tip given above in the same way. So finding an experiences that suit you best requires some experimentation, and it is the key to immediate stress reduction.