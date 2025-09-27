We all have personal interests and something we are passionate about. It could be anything like music, building, gaming, going to the gym and more. Here are some hobby room ideas to help you create a space to inspire you and pursue your passion.

Gym room

If you are a health enthusiast, having a home gym or gym room is a great way to consistently work out in your home. You can also personalize your home gym to your needs by finding equipment that you use often that align with your goals, and a mirror to check your progress as you workout everyday.

Game room

You can turn an unused room in your Rivelle Tampines condo into a game room. Bring a billiard table in, pingpong table, consoles like your PS4 or 5, Switch, Xbox and a classic arcade machine. Set the theme by adding posters of games or characters you like, a fluffy rug, beanbag chair and couch for comfort.

Music room

If you are a person who loves music, then having a music room is for you- a place where you can play your guitar or drums uninterrupted. Install soundproof panels so that family members and neighbors won’t be disturbed when you are holding a music session. You can also use the room to display your instruments and get creative with it, like using wall mounted displays to hang the guitar or your music collection on the wall, which also makes the room look organized and functional.

Building room

If you are into building and displaying those finished sets you have made, having a building/display room is a must so you can show off the dioramas that you have done for diecast models like planes or cars. You can use wall mounted frames for big lego pieces if you want to show them off in a different way instead of a display cabinet.