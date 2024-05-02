So maybe you’ve just moved into a new Emerald of Katong condo and wondering how you could keep it neat and tidy. Don’t fret- cleaning is simple, especially where there’s smaller space as long as you follow these maintenance tips.

Schedule a Weekly Cleaning

Regular cleaning is the key to maintaining a tidy and neat house, but you don’t have to do all the work. Delegate tasks to family members, or you can use a cleaning service for a full deep clean once a month. Focus on rooms and spaces that get frequent use, e.g., the bathroom, dining room, and living room, then spread out to the others.

Technology is Your Friend

Cleaning can be much easier if you use technology. For instance, you can let a robot vacuum do its work every morning to pick up dust and dirt off the floor, or an air purifier so your air stays clean. Additionally, vacuum cleaners with new technology, such as UV rays and better suction can save you time instead of doing manual work.

Don’t Leave Waste Around

Make it a point to throw things in the trash bin if they don’t serve any other purpose. Paper bags, empty packages, and food cartons should be disposed of promptly. Don’t leave them lying around the kitchen counter or dining table and your condo will have a neat and well-kept appearance.

Declutter Regularly

Last but not least, eliminate unwanted clutter by disposing of the items you don’t need. Take stock from one room to another and gather them in a pile. For items that are still working, consider donating them to charity or a local organization, or selling them online. Good examples are old gadgets, children’s toys, and furniture that you or your family members have outgrown.