De-stressing is important if you want to relax and unwind at the end of the day. In a premium condo like the Parktown Residences, you can try these five amenities when you have free time.

Swim

Most premium condo buildings will have a public pool its members can access. Swimming is a form of exercise that works your muscles and lungs to make you healthy. You can speak with your condo representative for rules and opening times, then schedule a dip.

Work Out

Gyms are widely available not just in the urban landscape but in condos as well. Ask the front desk or just roam around the condo building until you find one. Beginners should stick to the basic exercises and remember to warm up before they try anything strenuous. At home, you can set up a small gym with weights and a yoga mat.

A Walk in the Park

Walking and admiring nature is mostly free and it helps your lungs and muscles. Fresh air is always nice to have, and resetting can help you become more productive at work. Start by looking at your smartphone and a map app to find the nearest ones, then pack a small bag of essentials before heading out.

Socialize

Socializing is a form of relaxation because it helps stimulate the mind. Invite a close friend or someone you haven’t been in touch with for a while for a coffee and a chat. Aside from better mental health, socializing reduces the risk of depression and boosts immunity.

Attend Condo Events and Activities

Make new friends by attending local activities and condo events. This is a good time to meet people who live in the same building as yours and get to know them better. Your condo will have several events lined up in line with holidays and others.