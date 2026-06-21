Your home is your sanctuary. It should be neat and organized to create peace. A cluttered home leads to more issues like more stress, challenges in your physical health and hazards regarding your safety. Here are some smart storage solutions to effortlessly keep your Island Residences home organized.

Multi-Purpose Furniture

There are many pieces of furniture that serve more than one purpose that you could bring to your home like cabinets with mirrors, coffee tables with storage underneath and storage beds that let you put away stuff without having to compromise extra space.

Go Vertical

Invest in pegboards and floating shelves and make use of your walls to store things vertically without having to compromise floor space. You could also invest in vertical shelves so that you have storage that goes up instead of horizontal. These are perfect for storing tools and small items you have at home.

Stackables

Stackable acrylic boxes are versatile pieces that you should think of using as they can store all kinds of stuff like your sneakers, toiletries, kitchen tools like knives, spoons and forks, and more. These are low-budget storage options that don’t take up much floor space and help keep your home looking tidy.

Baskets

You can place a basket in the bathroom or your bedroom filled with your essentials for the area and place them on a table or on the floor of the bathroom.

Toe Kick Drawers

Toe kick drawers can be placed in kitchens by using pull-out drawers that you can place between the floor and the bottom of the cabinet to make use of unused and hidden space in your kitchen to store things and keep things concealed.

Behind The Door Organizers

Utilize your doors as a means of storage with door hangers or door racks you could place behind the bathroom, kitchen or bedroom so you can store accessories, essentials and more.