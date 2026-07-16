Technology has made its way to pet stuff. It offers convenience on busy days, gives pet owners insight into their pet’s health and makes their four-legged friend happier and enhances safety. Here are some dog technologies to consider investing in for your unit. Before moving to a new condo like Wynwood Grand EC, make sure to check and familiarize yourself with regulations about pet ownership.

Automatic Water and Food Dispenser

During the busiest days, have peace of mind that your pet can be fed and hydrated even when you can’t feed them yourselves. Automatic water and food dispensers can be controlled on your device with an app that allows you to set schedules on when food and water will be dispensed at the time of day so they can have their meals on time. This also prevents overfeeding that could result in a pet becoming obese. When viewing a new condo like the Wynwood Grand Showflat, you can inquire about pet rules and evaluate the space where you can incorporate pet-tech solutions in your new home.

GPS Tracker

GPS Trackers have become a trend for pet owners. They are small chips that you could attach to the leash of your pet so you can track them in real-time on your phone from your condo at Wynwood Grand. They are also usually water and shock resistant to protect your pet. You can also get to them by finding their location, eliminating the stress and anxiety of looking for your pet with no clue to their whereabouts.

Pet Health Monitor

Technology has made its way to pet wellbeing with health monitors. They give you insight to your pets health with metrics and activity updates, including their vital signs, temperature, daily habits and sleeping patterns. When one of these is off than usual, that could be a sign that something is wrong. When you get to the vet you could tell them your observations which may be able to help them deal with the issue immediately. This could significantly help by detecting any underlying major issues and catching it early on before it is too late so your pet can receive medical attention and live a happy, long and healthy life.