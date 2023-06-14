Humans are visually driven and perceive photos faster and easier than text. Likewise, internet users prefer visualized content rather than long textual content. As such, designers and marketing professionals consider the utilization of visualized content as much as possible, though the textual content is still needed.

Videos, animations and photos are now widely used by designers to make visual content for the sake of satisfying their visitors and improving user experience.

The importance of choosing proper photo format and size on a website

Using photos on websites becomes crucial these days, due to its important impact on enhancing user experience and consequently improvement on a website’s SEO in Dubai. However, putting photos on your website is a double-edged sword. In other words, making visualized content such as informative photos and images would considerably improve user experience, but if not chosen appropriately, it would slowen your website loading speed that would have serious adverse consequences on your website user experience. This becomes more important for websites with a large number of images like ecommerce platforms. As such, you must be very vigilant on utilizing the right photos if you have done your ecommerce website design in Dubai already and are working on your products’ photos to be uploaded into your website.

What is the right photo format and size for a website?

· WebP, JPG and PNG are the best photo format for a website

WebP is the best photo format for a website, as it provides the fastest loading speed for your web pages. If not available, JPG and PNG are still good for a website. You must be informed that the JPG format loads faster while the PNG format offers better quality.

· The lower size photos, the faster loading time

Even though the photos that are taken by mobile phones or purchased from professional photo services are usually at the highest quality, they are not a right choice to be uploaded to your website, as you will end up with a heavy website that loads slow. A slow loading website stops traffic from coming toward your platform. There are quite a few strong online tools that compress images without sacrificing the quality. Hence, you must use such tools to downsize your images, before uploading into your website. You may consult with a professional web designer in Dubai to assist you with finding the right size for your website’s images.

A SEO tip for your website photos

Many internet users prefer image search when looking for something on Google. Your website will only appear on Google image searches, if you have named it already. Hence, it’s always a good idea to name all your images or even put an informative text to explain what the photo is about. Like mentioned earlier, naming a photo and putting an alternate text would considerably improve your website’s SEO performance.

Summary

Using visual content is a must for a better user experience. However, the right format and size of the photos are even more important, as failing to do so would negatively impact your whole website, user experience and conversion rate. As such, make sure to work with a reputable web designer to rest assured that your website’s images are optimized.

For your convenience, we would like to recommend Websima DMCC, as one of the best web design and SEO service providers across the UAE and international market. Websima has been providing quality digital services over the past decade for a wide range of happy clients across different industries. You may contact Websima and ask for a free consultation meeting to discuss your needs further. They are fully committed to provide you with the best solution possible based on your requirements.