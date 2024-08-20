With all these tech advancements in the home niche, it’s best to take advantage as soon as possible. Smarter tech allows you to clean, cook, and do things without having to get up from your couch or bed. If you want these benefits, try these four ways to achieve total control and convenience in your 8@BT condo.

Modern Router to Cover Them All

The first thing to do is establish a base of operations, with your router acting as the command center of your smart devices. That said, it should be updated to accommodate a dozen or more connections and have features such as dual channels for longer ranges and stronger wi-fi signals. Along with the router, the internet speed should be sufficient enough to handle all the traffic, which includes gaming, streaming content, and work aspects.

Smart Speaker or Display

The next step is to set up a smart display that can carry out commands to the rest of your smart devices. Getting a device that works in the same ecosystem as your other gadgets will make communication easier between them.

Smart Lights in Strategic Rooms

A simple way to smartify your house is to install smart bulbs, which can be done using smart sockets, smart lights, and app-controlled lamp shades. The beauty of it is that you can put them anywhere- your kitchen, bathroom, or living room where there’s constant traffic and activity.

Don’t Forget About Safety and Security

Smart devices can also be used to improve security and safety in and out of the condo. A video doorbell is not only convenient but it also gives you an idea of the person outside the door. CCTV cameras with smart connectivity can be accessed anywhere, even with a phone that’s connected to the internet.