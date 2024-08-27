Owning a pool is one thing, but owning a pool with jaw-dropping aesthetics is another. Perhaps that’s the reason why some people are picky when it comes to installing swimming pool tiles, and if you are one of them, then you will love this read.

With so many options available in the market, selecting quality pool pavers and tiles could get a little complex. However, there’s no need to worry! Because this blog will help you decide.

So, whether you are thinking of upgrading your pool surface, pool coping or working on a new pool project altogether, get ready to jazz up your pool and beat the “Summertime Sadness” in style.

Swimming Pool Tiles Available in the Market

From colour options to design, there’s a huge variety of pool tiles present in the market. Here are a few of them:

Ceramic Pool Tiles: Ceramic Pool Tiles come in several colour options, patterns and finishes. These are popular, made of clay and known for their adaptability and toughness. However, they might not be a sustainable option.

Glass Pool Tiles: Want a visually appealing pool finish and a premium feel? You might like Glass Pool Tiles, then. These are available in several colours and patterns too, but if you are a pet owner or have kids, then you may want to redecide on them since safety is important.

Natural Stone Pool Tiles: Accentuate your swimming pool project with a timeless look using Natural Stone Pool Tiles such as Limestone and Travertine. Fancied by both homeowners and architects, these are indeed a top choice in the market. Pool tiles made of natural stones last long and look extremely beautiful if you maintain them properly.

Mosaic Pool Tiles: Another type of pool tiles that are frequently used for swimming pool projects are the Blue Mosaic Pool Tiles. The colour palette represents oceanic life and soothes your mind by offering a calming effect. Select from a variety of hues from the blue colour family, patterns and styles. Cannot decide? Why not go monochrome?

Concrete Pool Tiles: Another option that you can explore is Concrete Pool Tiles. These can be precast into several forms, sizes and designs or poured on location. If you want a cost-effective option, you may opt for Concrete Pool Tiles, which can be coloured, stamped or textured. However, proper sealing and regular maintenance are a must.

Pro Tip: It’s always better to use tiles made of natural stones for your pool. These are not only durable and elegant but also good from a safety point of view.

Benefits of Using Natural Stone Swimming Pool Tiles

And now for the best part! When it comes to pool tiles, natural stones are a cut above the rest. Here’s why it’s a great idea to use them:

Timeless Beauty & Elegance: The aesthetic sense and beauty offered by natural stones is timeless. For example, Travertine and Limestone can bring your pool area to life. To add, the colour variation in natural stones is simply awe-inspiring.

Durability: Natural stones are highly durable. For instance, The Colosseum, an architectural masterpiece, has Travertine as one of its building materials. It's still standing tall after all these years. Think about it! If maintained properly, your natural stone pool tiles can remain intact for a long time.

Anti-Slip Property: Slide resistance is something that natural stone tiles offer, too. Therefore, using natural stones in a pool project is a smart choice. For instance, Honed and Unfilled Travertine is ideal for swimming pools as it is textured and makes gripping easy. This reduces the risk of slipping, even when the tiles are wet. Amazing, isn't it?

Resistance to Heat: It's easier to walk on natural stones due to their heat-resistant property. Did you know? Even after exposure to direct sunlight, natural stones tend to be moderately cool. So, you can step on them even when the sun is up.

Eco-Friendliness: Manufactured tiles aren't as environmentally friendly as natural stone tiles. After all, natural stones are a gift of Mother Nature itself. Therefore, using tiles made of natural stones is considerably eco-friendly.

Versatility: Natural stone pool tiles come in a variety of sizes, shapes and colours. This makes the design possibilities more flexible. For instance, the interior surface of the pool, its coping and nearby spots like the patio or pool deck can be covered with a natural stone.

Natural stone pool tiles come in a variety of sizes, shapes and colours. This makes the design possibilities more flexible. For instance, the interior surface of the pool, its coping and nearby spots like the patio or pool deck can be covered with a natural stone. Low Maintenance: Natural stones do not require extensive upkeep if you are sealing and maintaining them properly.

To Conclude

Your pool project will look fabulous, provided you select appropriate swimming pool tiles that match your vision. Every pool design can be jazzed up, as the possibilities are vast. From ceramic and glass tiles to natural stone tiles, you can choose what works best for you. However, make sure you are taking safety, durability and maintenance into consideration too. Remember, using natural stones is always a smart choice because of the many benefits they offer. So, what are you waiting for? Give wings to your dream pool project and enjoy your summer in style.