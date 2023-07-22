In the fast-paced world of the food service industry, the creation of efficiency and cleanliness are paramount. From a bustling kitchen to a busy walk-in refrigerator, maintaining the optimal conditions in a kitchen or food storage area is crucial for the success and safety of any food service business. One overlooked yet essential aspect of running a food service business is the installation of plastic strips for doorways. These simple yet effective solutions can provide several advantages that can greatly enhance your daily operations. As a result, if you own a food service business then keep reading this article because you will be able to learn about the three main reasons why food service businesses should consider installing plastic strips for all doorways.

Excellent temperature control

Maintaining the correct internal temperature within several areas of a food service establishment is crucial to preserving food quality and maintaining safety standards. In a busy kitchen, where doors are often frequently opened and closed, keeping the correct temperature is essential because fluctuations can occur, affecting the quality and freshness of the ingredients. By installing plastic strips for doorway, your food service business will be able to minimise the transfer of air between spaces. Plastic strips also act as a fantastic barrier, helping to create distinct temperature zones within your food service business. For example, a plastic strip curtain installed in a walk-in refrigerator can prevent the cold air from escaping while still allowing easy access for employees.

Pest control

Pests pose a significant risk to any food service business in Australia. Indeed, pests can contaminate food, damage property and harm the reputation of a business while it can also lead to a failure to maintain food safety standards. Plastic strips for doorways in a food service business act as an effective deterrent against pests, preventing their entry into sensitive areas including the kitchen and food storage areas. With a flexible design, plastic strips can create a physical barrier that pests find difficult to navigate. Unlike solid doors, plastic strips also allow for easy passage for employees while automatically closing, minimising the time that doors are left open and vulnerable.

Energy efficiency

Finally, in a food service business, energy costs can account for a considerable portion of your operating expenses. Traditional solid doors, while providing a great level of insulation, you can often hinder the smooth flow of people and goods through the food service business due to their weight and the need to open and close them manually. This can often lead to frequent door openings and extended exposure to external elements, causing energy to be wasted. Plastic strip curtains offer a cost-effective alternative that promotes energy efficiency as well as allows for quick and easy passage. This can help to maintain a more consistent internal temperature and lessen the workload on temperature control systems, such as refrigeration units or air conditioning.

In conclusion, the installation of plastic strips for doorways in food service businesses offers significant advantages. From temperature control to pest control and energy efficiency, these simple solutions provide numerous benefits that directly contribute to a successful and well-functioning business.