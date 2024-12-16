

Our lives and societies have certainly changed since plastics were first invented way back in the late 1800’s. Who would have thought, back then, that they would become such a commonplace item in our lives, being used for everything from kitchenware, to car parts, to large pipes carrying the water supplies for cities of millions of people.

With the growing use of plastics has come the need to join them together to make the diverse range of plastic products society craves and uses.

And the best way of joining plastic is by plastic welding.

What’s the Difference between Plastic Welding and Metal Welding?

Like metal welding, plastic welding makes use of heat to soften the pieces of plastic that are to be joined together. Pressure is applied while the pieces are still soft so that the weld holds.

Key Requirements for Successful Plastic Welding

For plastic welding to achieve its aim – form a strong and leak proof join of two pieces of plastic – there are some key requirements.

Firstly, the plastic pieces must be clean. That means no dust, chemicals, debris, grease or oil. Any of these on the surface may compromise the strength of the weld.

Secondly, if you wish to weld different types of plastics, you must know the type of plastic each piece is. Some plastics are ‘thermally incompatible’ and won’t form a strong join once heat is removed. If you’re not sure what type of plastic each piece is, check with a reputable plastic supplier, like Plastral.

Thirdly, you must use the right plastic welding tool.

Aren’t Our Summers Hot Enough to do Plastic Welding

During our scorching summers, some days it feels like the only thing needed for successful plastic welding is to put the plastic items out in the sun for a few hours, clamp them together and one might think it’d be hot enough to form a permanent weld once the Fremantle Doctor comes in to cool them down.

But in reality, there are a wide range of tools available to perform plastic welding, depending on the type of plastic, the form it’s in (sheet, rod or tube) and the finished product that’s needed.

