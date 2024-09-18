Caring for a senior can lead to a wide range of emotions. One moment they can feel relieved that they are looking after their elderly loved ones, but the next moment they may feel guilty because they think they do not give their best. They found themselves unconsciously creating unreasonable expectations and condemned themselves for being unable to fulfil them. If you are experiencing this situation, you are not the only one. This blog will help you address and overcome feelings of guilt. Read on for more details and insights.

1. Take care of yourself

Being present for your elderly loved ones is a meaningful way to show your care and support. However, it is important to make sure that you take good care of yourself as well. If not, sooner or later you will be drained out. When someone is feeling low, they tend to think less of themselves, which eventually can turn into guilt. Therefore, taking some time to rest is highly important. Arrange a time for you to treat yourself to a quick getaway, get a massage, catch up with your best friends, or simply have some free time to wind down. Stop feeling guilty for doing those little things because you deserve it.

2. Practice self-compassion.

Keep in mind that you are not a certified caregiver in the first place. Therefore, if you have done your best but your parents’ health gradually declining, you are not the one to blame. In addition, stop comparing yourself to other caregivers, especially those who work in residential aged care. Every caregiver’s situation and resources are different, and what matters most is your dedication and effort. Remember that seeking professional help and making decisions in your loved ones’ best interests is a sign of responsible care, not failure. Give yourself credit for the love and support you provide, and know that it’s okay to reach out for help when needed.

3. Find training opportunities

Several care tasks require specific skills, for example, giving a bath to a senior or performing specialised medical treatment like injection. If you are responsible for completing these duties, it is time for you to learn from professionals through courses or training to gain those abilities. These training programs can provide you with practical skills and knowledge and often offer hands-on practice that can help you feel more prepared and less anxious about the tasks at hand.

4. Seek additional help

Doing all the caregiving tasks alone can be overwhelming. It is okay to look for a helping hand during the journey. This support can come from anyone, as long as they are trustworthy. It can be your other relatives or close friends. If you choose to seek assistance from a specialised facility such as aged care homes, it’s important to ensure that the facility is well-suited to meet the needs of your elderly loved ones and provide a comfortable and supportive environment for them to spend their golden years.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, it’s crucial to avoid overextending yourself, as this can lead to unnecessary guilt. Pushing yourself too hard is not a solution. Instead, focus on finding a balance that allows you to provide care while also taking time for your well-being. By doing so, you can support your loved ones effectively without compromising your health and peace of mind.

As you navigate these challenges, consider that choosing residential aged care can be a viable option for providing your seniors with the support they need. Take the time to thoroughly research your options so you can feel confident in choosing the right facility, ensuring they receive the best care possible.