While being eco-conscious can help you save money in terms of lower utility bills, the benefits extend to all of us living on Earth when you choose to make a conscious decision to lower your carbon footprint. Try these five tips if you need small steps in the right direction after moving into your new Aurelle of Tampines condo.

Install Smart Lighting

Changing your light bulbs to smart ones may not sound much, but it’s likely you’ll see a significant improvement in energy bills. Aside from the fact that LED bulbs are more efficient than older types, you can also program each of them to turn on or off at preset times.

Invest in Smart Plugs

Smart plugs work the same way as smart lighting but with more applications. They come with energy-saving features for appliances they’re connected to. Frequently used devices, such as smart TVs, work setups, and microwaves can be automatically shut off without the need to turn them off manually.

Check Your Major Appliances’ Energy Rating

Do a quick check of major appliances in your house and see if they’re energy efficient. EE ratings are prominently displayed in modern devices- if they’re not listed in the appliance, you can check the manual. ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines can be upgraded this way.

Actively Choose Sustainable Products

Make a conscious decision to support products that are sustainable or made from recycled materials, including your furniture, daily home items, and household products. The same goes for clothes and food.

Cleaning and Regular Maintenance

Appliances can run more smoothly and efficiently if they’re cleaned and well-maintained. That said, you can play a part by cleaning your AC’s filters every few weeks, and the same for your air purifiers and electric fans. Schedule a professional check-up for more complicated devices.