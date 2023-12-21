When you realise you need assistance in transporting goods, you will need to choose one of the many trucking companies in Australia.

To make this choice easier on you, we have some of the things you should consider listed below.

The Right Equipment

You will always want to choose a company that maintains its trucks and puts safety first. This truck is something that you will need to rely on for your business to function so make sure the truck has all the bells and whistles, from tracking to safety features and routine maintenance conducted often.

Match The Type of Freight You Need

Choose a company that actually can cater for the load size you need, whether it is with a full load or partial load. If your loads are time sensitive or need extra security, it’s wise to choose a company that can handle these aspects for you.

They Have the Routes You Need

If you want to stay with your trucking company for a long time, consider one that has the capacity to have wider route options, so you can expand your business with them right there with you. They need to have fixed or flexible trade routines with customs knowledge and safe ways to get your goods to where they need to go, safely and in a timely manner. IF you need to deliver somewhere they haven’t gone before, it’s a good idea to ask if they’ll be willing to branch out a little in the future, as you never know where your business will go!

Clear & Open Communication

Communication is key in the transport business. After all, it’s what gives you peace of mind that your goods are going where they need to go and at the right time. So make sure any company you choose can answer all your questions in a timely manner, and most importantly, that you’re speaking to a real person, not an automated machine or a bot.

In addition to this, while your goods are on the road you should be able to track the truck and get in contact with the driver if it’s at all necessary.

High Turnover Rates

It’s a red flag if a trucking company has a high trucker turnover rate. Because if drivers are coming and going quickly, there’s a problem under the surface. Although turnover is important, you should be weary of a turnover rate that’s over 40%. You can find this out by enquiring how long the longest driver has been there and what the average length of employment is for the trucking company.

While you’re looking for a great trucking company, DSE Transport should be the top choice you reach out to, with their expert team, commitment to safety and years of experience to back them.