Modernize your condo with the latest tech in 2024. These five recommendations apply to you and your family’s health, entertainment, security, and overall well-being. Take a look and see what you need.

Smart Video Doorbell

A smart video doorbell is an upgraded doorbell with a few nifty features. For one, it has a camera and lets you see who’s at the door. Also, most devices will have an audio component so you can speak and hear the visitor or guest.

Upgraded Router

Videos, games, and documents require significant internet bandwidth. If you’re on a home network plan provided by your ISP, then it makes sense to invest in a newer router. Newer models will have farther reach and stronger signals, which means you won’t have to worry about dead spots ever again.

Bigger TV

A bigger screen equals greater immersion when it comes to streaming content and playing games. This is why the TV is the display of choice for people who want to just sit back and relax. Consider upgrading to newer TV technology as well as bigger screens- OLED versions typically consume less electricity so you save money as well.

Air Purifier

Breathe fresher air with the help of a cost-effective air purifier. There are many devices with features and capacities that are right for your condo. A bigger one should suffice for your kitchen or living room, and a smaller one for rooms. These devices help eliminate harmful particles such as viruses, pollen, and others.

Robot Vacuum Cleaner

With a robot vacuum cleaner in your condo, you won’t have to sweep or vacuum the floor as much. Newer models will memorize your unit’s floor plan and can be activated on certain times of the day.