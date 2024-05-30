Finding a real estate agent to sell your home is the first step in a long journey. Selling a home can be an emotional and exciting time, so it’s essential to choose the right real estate agent to join you on this journey.

A real estate agent is involved from the moment you decide to sell your home through the entire process. The decision you make about who you are going to trust in this process is almost as big as the decision you make to sell your home.

To get the best outcome and find the right real estate partner, investigate their knowledge of the local area, check their track record, and make sure you get the right price when you sell your home.

Make sure they have local knowledge

Real estate is about relationships and understanding the local area. When you’re researching real estate agents, ask them about their local area knowledge and whether they’ve sold houses similar to yours close by.

If they understand the local area, they’ll know who your potential buyers are and how to market your home to them.

Sell your home with an experienced agent

When you go through the process of selling your home, you want to feel supported by a knowledgeable real estate agent who understands the nuances of selling a home and the ups and downs of opening for inspections, auctions and fielding bids. An experienced agent will give you confidence throughout the process.

You also want to feel confident that your agent has a track record of successfully selling homes so that you can feel confident that they will be able to sell yours. Most real estate agents will happily share the outcomes they have achieved for other clients, but make sure that their experience matches the home you are selling – for example, if you decide to sell your home in Point Cook, Australia , find a real estate agent who has sold the property in that area.

Set the right price to sell your home

There’s often a lot of money involved when you sell a home and so emotions and tensions are heightened. The financial elements of selling a home are often out of your control – you can set the price you would like but there’s no guarantee that the market will meet you there.

One thing you can guarantee is your real estate agent’s commission – so research what the standard rate is and ask about any hidden fees.