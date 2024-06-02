When things are hectic, it pays to have all the essential items you have close on hand. In a move to a new condo such as the Union Square Residences, you’d want to have these six things ready and always with you.

Car Keys

Without car keys, you won’t be able to travel to get moving supplies or arrive at your new house. Lost keys can prove to be troublesome, especially if they’re in a public area. That said, always be mindful of where you keep it and have it always close at hand.

Wallet

Your wallet should be in your pocket or bag and ready for purchases. Having to hunt for your wallet wastes time, which is important when planning a house move. Ideally, your wallet will have spare cash, keys, and identification.

Spare Cash

Spare cash can be very useful in certain scenarios, such as when you need to eat or fill up your car with gas. Have some on hand in your bag as well as your car in the event that you don’t have your wallet with you.

Change of Clothes

Have a fresh set of clothes for moving so you can change into something more comfortable when you arrive at the condo. The same goes for family members.

Water

Water is important as it keeps you hydrated throughout the day. Have a bottle of water nearby so you can drink up when you’re thirsty. A container or flask is good to have around the house and in the car.

ID

Last but not least, you’ll want to have a valid ID with you at all times, especially when you’re driving on the road. Your driver’s license or passport should be enough to get past checkpoints and clearances.