Looking for something to munch on at home? Be a smart snacker and go with something healthy! Here are some snacks you can stock up on or make yourself in your Lentor Central Residences kitchen.

Jerky

A simple high-protein snack you can munch on anytime because it has low levels of sodium and has a lot of iron to sustain your energy levels. Jerky is a good choice especially if you go to the gym as a pre-workout snack, with minimal carbs and can aid in developing muscle and recovery. It comes in popular flavors like salmon, beef, chicken, and turkey and has a long shelf life

Greek Yogurt

Plain and unsweetened Greek yogurt is another snack that is high in protein yet low in calories, making it perfect for people who go to the gym. It is filled with calcium to strengthen your bones. You can eat this alone or you can add fruits and nuts to make it tastier.

Almond nuts covered in chocolate

Almond coated in dark chocolate is a sweet snack that has a number of benefits. It lowers your blood pressure, sugar levels, and bad cholesterol, minimizes heart disease risk, enhances circulation, and has vitamin E to give you a brain boost, making you “smarter” as they say.

Spiced cashews

If you want a spicy and salty combination, spiced cashews are for you- supplying vitamins and minerals while improving your cognitive function and memory, helps with your eyesight, and may help decrease inflammation.

Popcorn

Made of whole grains of corn kernels heated up, popcorn is a nutritious, high-fiber, low-calorie snack. Load some in a popcorn maker, pan, or a microwave and enjoy a tub while binge-watching your favorite show or movie, or having a game night with your family.