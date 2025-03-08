Equipment for fitness in a condo setup can vary because of its purpose, size, and how much space it takes up. Some are simple and compact but can effectively target different parts of your body. Here are 5 of the best fitness equipment and accessories you can purchase to start and maintain an active lifestyle at Bloomsbury Residences.

Adjustable Dumbbell

Instead of purchasing multiple dumbbells, you can buy an adjustable version. You can shift the weight by twisting the end of the handle on the dumbbell and doing a manual adjustment by attaching weight plates according to your workout needs.

Resistance Bands

Using resistance bands is a good alternative to weights and won’t take up a lot of room in your condo. You can train your whole body using the bands with light, medium, or heavy resistant levels, from your biceps to your core to lift your body weight and build up muscle with it.

Treadmill

Get your cardio in by investing in a treadmill. Improve your stamina and get exercise even on busy days when you cannot go out of the house or go to the gym. If it is a hot or rainy day outside, you can use your treadmill as an alternative and still meet your daily target on the number of steps.

Yoga Mat

Yoga is therapeutic because it can help with anxiety and stress, promote better sleep, flexibility, aid in weight loss, improve cardio, your core and balance, and your body coordination. A mat will keep you safe and stable while doing yoga poses, then you can easily roll and tuck it away when you’re done.

Wearable Weights

Wearable wrist weights or ankle weights are a subtle but good way to work out because you move around with a bit of weight while you simply go on with your day. You can wear them even if you are just going for a walk and with regular use, get stronger over time.