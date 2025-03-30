Just moved in and are looking for furniture you need? Here are 5 must-have pieces for your new condo at Upperhouse.

Wardrobe

Having a wardrobe is important to keep your clothes, accessories, and other stuff organized. Investing in a wardrobe and prioritizing one can prevent your room from being messy and disorganized.

Bed

A simple and very common piece of furniture, a bed, is important, along with a blanket and pillows. Get a bed that can fit in the room, in a fancy or simple design of your choice, with a high-quality mattress that can help improve your sleep quality. It’s recommended to get a frame that is made of wood instead of metal for a longer lifespan.

TV and TV stand

Two pieces of furniture, a TV and TV stand, are something you should have for your condo for entertainment. A TV stand that has built-in multiple organizers can have more than one purpose, where you can store things and keep your space clutter-free.

Office Desk and Chair

Another combo of furniture. If you allot a dedicated workspace in your condo, you’ll need an office desk especially if you are in a work-from-home setting so you can place your computer and other equipment you need to be productive. You’ll also need an office chair. Go with an ergonomic design so you can comfortably sit since you could be sitting for hours. It would be best if both the table and chair’s height could be adjusted. This will help keep proper posture during work and prevent any strains or health concerns.

Shelves



Vertical shelves can save space around the condo while letting you be organized. You can use these to store your things like plates, glasses, cooking equipment, audio, and smart home devices. You can also display your personal collection such as your favorite games and books.