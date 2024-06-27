A lot of video games nowadays feature simulations and gameplay that mimic real life. When you’ve just moved into your One Sophia condo and are looking to make things more comfortable and in line with your style, try these five games.

The Sims 4

The Sims 4 is a life simulation game, hence the title. You represent yourself in the digital world, complete with a job, house, and yes, furniture. You can choose the layout of the room and the design elements, such as curtains, flooring, and appliances.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A popular game on the Nintendo Switch, Animal Crossing: New Horizons lets you live on an island with anthropomorphic animal characters. You can do a lot of things here, including fishing, farming, and decorating your house. Once you have the hang of things and amass a lot of blueprints, you can transform the whole island and have a theme.

Design My Room

Design My Room is aptly titled as it’s the focus of the game. You will have plenty of design elements at your disposal, from furniture to the little things such as bags and posters. The casual game is free to play and even includes home renovation and remodeling.

Kawaii Home Design

An isometric game that’s cute and fun, Kawaii Home Design can be downloaded on the App Store or Play Store. While primarily designed for girls, guys can try the app and see if they can get inspiration for decorating their condo units. Item collection is also available as you play along.

Redecor

An interior design game that features realistic furniture and rooms, Redecor is also free and available to homeowners. Express your creativity, and if you like it you can make the translation to the real world. It’s fun too.