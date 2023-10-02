Buying a home is arguably the most important investment you’ll ever make, and it’s often just as stressful to decide to pack up and sell your property. However, choosing an agent to sell your house can be stress-free. By choosing to sell your home with Established Property, you’re choosing a team of professional and reliable real estate agents who understand the Point Cook market and will work with you to maximize your return. With 50% of properties selling in the wider Wyndham region in just 4 weeks or less, the Established Property agents waste no time in starting the process of selling your home. The team knows exactly what local, interstate, and overseas buyers are looking for and will market their client’s homes to their full capacity, highlighting the key features.

At Established Property, the team of experienced real estate agents will guide you through the whole selling process, including:

Preparing your house for sale Comparing the local market and other properties for sale Pricing your house for sale Choosing the best way to sell your home – private treaty, tender, or auction Marketing & listing your home on appropriate platforms Accepting the right offer and completing the sale process

Point Cook Property Market

When selling your property, it’s crucial your property agents know the local market, ensuring your home gets the return it deserves. All real estate agents at Established Property know the Point Cook and wider Wyndham region in terms of properties for sale, properties that have sold, and the strongest purchasing points for buyers. The Established Property agents will be able to give you a thorough understanding of the Point Cook market, its demographics, growth rates, and the sorts of buyers looking in the region. Not only will they be able to share this knowledge with you, but also with your potential buyers during open homes and inspections.

The Established Property team has been selling in the Point Cook region for 25+ years and continues to highlight the strong growth trends in the area over the past 5 years. The agency was Point Cook’s first official real estate business, opening in 1997.

Point Cook median house prices are currently sitting at around $763,000 with an annual capital growth of 1.67%. With over 993 houses selling in the past 12 months, there’s no better time to sell your Point Cook property.

Even if you’re just looking into the idea of selling your Point Cook home, the team at Established Property is more than happy for you to get in touch for a free property appraisal.