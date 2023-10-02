Save time looking for a new place to call home with these four shopping hacks. Being a smart shopper means you can gain the edge and move in faster.

Prioritize Popular Apps and Websites

Popular real estate listing apps and websites are usually the go-to platforms because you won’t need to visit any others when shopping for a new condo or house. They will have hundreds of listings in various categories and locations- you’ll save time and will be more efficient this way.

Also, when browsing for properties you can use the search filter to weed out unwanted listings and see the properties you want to see.

Keep Your Eyes Peeled on Social Media

Although social media is mainly for personal posts, a lot of companies are entering this space and trying to reach more customers. Visit social media networks regularly and you might find a coworker or acquaintance who’s advertising their home or are real estate agents.

Make a List of Possible Purchases

Save yourself the hassle of having to go back to a real estate website and find the property you want by adding it to your list. This can be done through a note-taking app or by clicking or tapping on the ‘bookmark’ option. Sync your bookmarks across your devices so you can get back to a particular listing even when you’re not at home.

Inquire and Ask for Faster Processing

You can further weed out your list of possible property or condo purchases via a deep-dive of the features and amenities of the said property. If the house description or purchase is incomplete, look for contact details so you can get the information first-hand. At the same time, you can speak with a Watten House representative if you want to book an appointment and see the condo in person.