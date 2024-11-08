Moving into a condo can be a stressful time. Games can be effective in calming you down if that’s your thing. Here are 6 games to play to settle in after your Chuan Park condo move.

Monument Valley

Monument Valley is a puzzle indie game where you control Princess Ida across optical illusions, mazes, and impossible objects. It’s a puzzle adventure game with a good story and a good way to exercise your mind when playing.

Flower

Flower is a game where you control a petal across different landscapes with a good subtle meaning behind the game. You are the wind in the game, blowing through via the movement of your game controller, where you guide the petal as it flies across different environments.

Journey

In the Journey game, you are a wanderer exploring ancient environments and ruins, and ancient areas that are from the leftovers of war such as machines and discover the remains of a lost civilization of the past.

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a game where you can take care of farm animals and make friends in your village. You can be a farmer where you care for pets, livestock, flowers, crops, and interact with people in the area to develop bonds with them in-game.

A Short Hike

An open-world game where you are tasked to reach the peak of the mountain to get a signal for your cell. You can also discover various areas where you can find some hidden things or just explore for fun before wanting to continue on with the story.

Fez

Fez is a 2D puzzle game where you can jump and rotate views to solve puzzles, and collect cubes and fragments along the way in your journey to restore order in the bright and colorful Fez universe.