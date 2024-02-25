Need something to entertain you and pass the time while you move houses? Here are six mobile games designed for both long sessions and quick bites.

Angry Birds

The popular mobile game Angry Birds has so many levels that you can easily spend an hour or two slinging birds and demolishing buildings. The replay value is enormous, and there are enough offshoots to keep you busy playing.

Minecraft

Minecraft is an open-world game that’s similar to playing with Lego blocks. Here, you can build anything you want, from houses to tall structures and such. The only limit is your imagination, and we promise you’ll keep playing even after you’ve settled into your new Lentor Mansion condo.

Suika

Suika is a sleeper hit puzzle game available on both Android and iOS platforms. It’s free to try and you can pay extra to remove advertisements. If you’ve played Puyo Pop or match-three games before then you’ll definitely like Suika. The cute graphics and simple yet deep gameplay are added bonuses.

Unpacking

Unpacking is a relaxing game where you take out items in a packing box and put them in a room. In a way, you can prepare for the unpacking process ahead when you arrive at the new place. It’s easy to get lost in the game and don’t realize you’ve spent an hour or two until you’ve arrived.

Chess

A classic game best played with another live player. There are quite a lot of chess apps on mobile phones, so take your pick. Game modes range from two-player to puzzle, or even online versus live opponents.

Pokemon Go

The augmented reality game Pokemon Go is perfect for driving long distances as long as you’re not the one who’s driving. Pass by Pokemon Stops and collect items, or battle gyms and take over them en route to your destination.