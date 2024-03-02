When you commit to improving your health by going to the gym frequently or playing a sport, were you aware that it is necessary to prevent injury as much as it is to bounce back from the injury itself?

This is why a lot of people opt for musculoskeletal physiotherapy, also known as sports physiotherapy.

If you’re unaware of the reasons, let’s look into the benefits of seeing a physio regularly:

Individual Treatment

If you want a tailored assessment and treatment plan that will guide you towards getting back on your feet sooner, a physio is the best choice. The physio can easily set in place a long-term or short-term treatment plan to help you overcome any issues you might have and know how the mind and body are connected to offer you wellness advice.

Long-term Pain Relief

If you’ve been suffering for some time, or you have aches or pains that are becoming more consistent, a physio can help you navigate this to work towards long-term relief and treatment. This can even be done for chronic pain, as physios can help you manage symptoms better.

Address The Cause

Sports physios don’t just look at the injury or pain that’s holding you back, but they also consider if there are any root causes of the problem and address these during their treatment sessions to help prevent anything from recurring and might even give you additional exercises to address any limitations you need to address and help you build back strength if needed. By doing this, there’s less chance of recurring injuries over time.

Back To Your Best

Sports physios specialize in the body as well as the sports themselves. Part of their job is to understand how a certain sport can lead to a certain injury and they can help you understand how to prevent the injury from happening again. If you play volleyball and you have knee injuries, they can help you strengthen in the long-term but also give you things like knee guards for the interim. If you’re left to your own devices, this knee injury can then become cartilage damage or a tear and this then takes weeks if not months of recovery or a permanent injury.

Reduce Future Risks

Physios know how frustrating it is to get injured. They know that injuries can derail your daily routine and just make life harder in the long term. So consider working with them if you want to make your body more equipped to handle daily wear and tear alongside the sports you love. The physios do this by working to put in place injury prevention through additional exercises, muscle relaxation techniques, and more.

If you’re looking for physiotherapists in Moonee Ponds, it’s a great idea to consider Propel Physiotherapy. Their expert team is committed to keeping you active for longer, so contact them now to get started.