Recently sealed the deal on a Sora condo and are now planning to move in? Try these five must-have gadgets to improve entertainment, lifestyle, health, and enjoyment.

Smart TV

Much like a tablet or laptop, a smart TV is a crucial part of a good indoor entertainment setup. They’re relatively inexpensive and you can get a bigger or smaller screen depending on your preference. Aside from the videos and channels you can watch, you can also have it act as a second screen for your work or computer.

Microwave Oven

Microwave ovens are unique in that few other appliances can match their convenience and function. Heat up food in minutes, or water for your favorite beverage. You can make soup or dinner quickly and without having to cook anything.

Wi-Fi Network

A wifi network should be set up immediately after moving into a new condo. From there, you can access your phone and apps, order food, look for a place to get additional supplies, and more. Having the right internet speed is important, and make sure to place the router where it covers all the space.

Air Purifier

Improve air quality with an air purifier so you can breathe in and not have to worry about harmful airborne particles. The cost of acquiring a right-sized air purifier is negligible, and the device pays for itself over time as well. As a side note, get a device that covers the whole room for greater efficiency.

Smart Speakers or Display

Lastly, you should get a smart display or speakers if you intend to set up a connected home. This device acts as a hub for all your smart appliances, including lights, computers, wall plugs, HVAC, refrigerators, and more. If you’re busy doing something you can just call up the assistant hands-free and issue a spoken command.