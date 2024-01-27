Do you have too much time on your hands and you’re away from home? Smartphones and similar handheld devices can save the day when you’re bored out of your mind. With internet access or offline, you can play these five handheld games

Poker

Poker is a classic card game that’s ported to the world wide web. It’s so accessible that virtually any device that can run a web browser can play it. Online poker has the same gameplay mechanics as its land-based counterpart, which means you won’t miss out when you play cards online.

Idle Games

Idle games require minimal input from the user, which is perfect for those who just want to look at something nice to pass the time. Genres range from auto farming to auto battlers, and everything in between. There’s even one where you create a mega farm to hatch eggs or click cookies until you have a million of them.

Snake

Snake has a simple gameplay mechanic- eat the small dot that appears on the screen and don’t let the head run into an obstacle. On paper, it looks easy, but then there’s a catch, because the more you eat the faster and longer you become. Nowadays there are variations of snake on the web so you can play each one to pass the time.

Endless Runners

If you’ve played Temple Run on mobile before, then you know how endless runner games operate. Basically, you swipe left, right, up, or down to control the virtual avatar’s movement and avoid obstacles while collecting coins and power-ups.

Bingo

Bingo is a numbers game where you have a complete pattern to win. On each round a random number is called out- if you have it on your card, cross it off and proceed until you have the needed pattern.