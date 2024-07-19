MELBOURNE, July 14 – The Queen Victoria Market came alive with French flair last weekend as locals gathered to celebrate Bastille Day, commemorating the historic French Revolution. Among the vibrant festivities, one standout performance stole the show: Bundoora’s own Chantelle Scrivano delighted the crowd with her spirited can-can dance, alongside fellow dancer Elaina Bianchi for Perez Productions.

The market, adorned in blue, white, and red decorations, buzzed with excitement as visitors indulged in French delicacies and enjoyed live music. Families and friends sampled gourmet cheeses, freshly baked baguettes, and decadent pastries, creating a true Parisian atmosphere in the heart of Melbourne.

Chantelle, a talented dancer known for her grace and agility, captivated onlookers with her lively interpretation of the can-can, a traditional French dance famous for its high kicks and exuberant energy. Her performance, transported spectators to the cobbled streets of Montmartre.

“It was such an honour to dance at such a festive event,” Chantelle remarked, visibly elated after her performance. “The energy here is unmatched, and I’m proud to share my passion for not only dance but also French culture, with my fellow Melburnians.”

Local residents and tourists alike praised the event for its authenticity and community spirit. “This celebration really brings people together,” noted one attendee, savoring a crepe. “It’s wonderful to see local talent like Chantelle shine on such a special day.”

As the rain came down over the market stalls, Bastille Day at Queen Victoria Market concluded on a high note, leaving memories of a joyous celebration of French culture and the vibrant spirit of Melbourne’s diverse community.

For those who missed the festivities, the Queen Victoria Market invites visitors to experience its daily offerings of fresh produce, artisan goods, and cultural events that continue to enrich Melbourne’s cultural tapestry.

To follow Chantelle’s adventures, connect to her Instagram here: @chantellescrivano