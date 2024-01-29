If you find your condo unit boring then maybe it’s time for a stylish makeover. Believe it or not, technology can help you in a way that you can improve your home’s aesthetics despite being a complete interior design beginner. Here are four ways you can jazz up your condo at The Chuan Park condo and make it modern.

Replace Lights with Smart Bulbs

Smart bulbs are not only convenient, but they can also lend an impact to your condo’s style. Consider replacing all major lights with dimmable and/or color-changing bulbs, then connect them to your home wifi network. Using the app, you can set it to daylight for work, then warm light at night, and when you need to relax at the end of the day.

Shop for Modern Furniture Online

It’s not an exaggeration to say that everything can now be bought on the internet. Whether you’re checking out an item on Amazon, on a particular website, or on an app, our society has reached a level of consumer convenience like never before. Needless to say, you can look for the exact piece of modern furniture that will fit your house or condo and have it delivered straight to your doorstep.

Invest in Wellness and Entertainment

Not every stylish tech should be for decoration- some will do just fine for entertainment and wellness. Invest in a nice Bluetooth speaker, a bigger and better quality TV, or sports and exercise equipment so you can stay stress-free.

Reduce Clutter and Make Money

Boost your funds to improve your home’s interior by getting rid of what you don’t need. Sell them online and you make money in the process. Aim for a minimalist approach first and eliminate items that don’t fit the theme, then replace them with new ones.