Love classic games? Elevate the way your gaming room looks with a retro setup and a touch of your personality. Create the perfect retro gaming room in your Robertson Opus condo with these ideas.

Vintage items

Aim for a nostalgic vibe and atmosphere by ornamenting your room full of retro items. Fill your shelves with collectibles like figures, consoles, and old cartridges of your retro games. Design the walls with pixel-art decorations and posters that come from retro game titles like Contra, Tetris and other famous games.

Seating arrangement and games

Make sure your room has an optimal seat placement with retro games in mind. Arrange them around the setup you have for gaming, e.g., in a semi circle or a straight line, and have some games displayed around your room for easy access. You can combine modern video games and some classics like battleship, chess and more. The seats have to be comfortable like a beanbag chair, or buy a couch for you, your friends or family to sit on whenever you play.

Arcade machines and consoles

Have some arcade machines and classic consoles like the PS1, NES or any vintage gaming platform in your room or a corner, or a small space in the room. If you have the budget, display multiple arcade machines of retro games to elevate that nostalgic retro experience as well as making it authentic. Visit games of the past that you played growing up, taking a path down memory lane with the retro gaming consoles and arcade machines you have in your room.

Interactive elements

Buying some decorations that are interactive like a foosball table, darts and more can promote great conversations in your room. Consider installing sound systems like a retro jukebox where you can play soundtracks from classic games like Metroid, Super Mario, Contra, Galaga, Pac Man and more to get your energy pumping and in the mood to play games!