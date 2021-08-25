In the times of COVID, the rising cost of utilities is something that a lot of people have had their eye on. Everyone wants to make sure the pandemic doesn’t take them out of house and home, so they are trying to find easy ways to save money on their utilities. That’s why we have these tips and tricks to help you save big on your utility bills, especially when it comes to electricity.

Turn Off Electronics

If you are looking for cheaper electricity bills, unplugging your unused electronics is a great place to start. Since electronics still pull smaller amounts of electricity even when they are turned off, unplugging them is the best way to save money. By unplugging them, you are cutting them off from the electricity entirely, so you can make sure it’s not quietly raising your bill for the month.

Use Plug Timers or Power Strips

Sometimes you can’t unplug everything, it just doesn’t make sense to unplug it everyday because of how often it’s used. No problem, just look into using power plug timers or smart power strips. Power plug timers are used to try power circuits on and off, and you can use them to turn off the inaccessible power plugs so they don’t draw as much power. Smart power strips do similar things by turning off the power strip when the items plugged into it are not in use. These are great ways to manage the electricity trickle for items you use a lot that unplugging daily wouldn’t make sense for.

Turn Off Lights

Another simple way to lower your electricity bill is by managing your power better when it comes to lights. Conventional lights are designed to emit light from a filament, and that process means that a lot of the energy passed through a light bulb and the excess is let off as heat. That means you are wasting tons of electricity by keeping your lights on when you leave rooms. If you want to keept the lights on, you might want to look into more power efficient bulbs like LED bulb. They generate tons of light, use similar power level more efficiently, and last so much longer than conventional light bulbs it’s almost impossible to believe.

Improve Insulation

Insulation is used to keep the cool in and heat out during the summer months and keep the warmth in and cold out during the winter months. If you have lackluster insulation, you’re fighting a losing battle when it comes to energy efficiency. You might want to look into improving your insulation in areas that are accessible without tearing down the walls. Look to open adics, broken door seals, and poorly sealed windows as your first areas of focus.

For your windows, look to insulate them with a layer of plastic, or add heavy curtains, to minize the leaking in and out of your windows. You also want to check the seals for the windows. Any small cracks or old windows can cost you every month.

For doors, check the areas around the door for the leaks or gaps. Normally, you can see them from the inside with the door closed when the sun is shining at the door. It tends to illuminate the gaps on the inside. To fix this, either replace the door, or add a heavy duty weather seal around the outside to keep the HVAC system air in your house where it should be.

If you have big open attic areas, you might want to look into adding insulation up the walls of the attic. This can help keep the areas in the attic closer to the indoor temperature and further away from the outside temperature. This will also increase the efficiency of your HVAC system, which should ultimately lower your monthly bill.

Consider a Fixed Electric Bill

If you have ticked all of these boxes, and you still aren’t happy with the price you are paying for electricity, you might want to consider talking to your electricity provider about a fixed rate electric bill. Sometimes providers offer a flat monthly rate to balance out major fluctuations through the seasons. Not all companies do this, so you will want to check with your provider to see if it’s an option. Generally, these are easier prices to deal with because they are fixed throughout the year. That means you don’t have to make a range for your budget for electricity as you will only have to worry about the set bill each month.