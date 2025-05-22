Summer is just around the corner. Beat the heat in your condo this season and keep cool by doing these tips.

Use shades

The sun’s rays can go through windows and make your unit hotter. You can block these rays from getting in and potentially make your unit cooler by using shades like curtains and blinds that come in neutral colors.

Keep air circulating

The air around your Skye at Holland condo should be flowing everywhere in your unit to eliminate heat. Having an air conditioner and or a fan can help do this so you can control ventilation. Close the doors of rooms that are not being used to stop air from getting stuffy and hot.

Adjust ceiling fans

Ceiling fans do the opposite sometimes, such that instead of cooling you it just becomes hotter. It may be because the fan is rotating clockwise instead of counter-clockwise, so adjusting it to rotate to the other side may help circulate cool air. For further cooling in your condo, set the fan speed to high or medium speed.

Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated is very important especially in the summer to prevent heat strokes and other symptoms like fatigue, heat exhaustion, dizziness, low blood pressure and cramps. So make sure you get your daily 8 glasses water intake in so you can keep yourself healthy and safe.

Go for a swim

A classic way to beat the heat and cool off when your unit is getting hot is to go swimming. This can also serve as an exercise session as you target almost your whole body when you swim.

Hangout at night

The air usually gets colder when night comes. You can get free and natural cooling for your unit if you open windows to let the air in for a while, but make sure everything is locked after you are done. You can safely take a walk during these times around your condo gardens and get some exercise too.