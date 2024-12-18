Technology has been shaping the way we live from houses to condos. Innovative tech solutions make life convenient, easier, and provide for our entertainment. Here are ways on how to use technology for renovating your Orie condo.

Visit Virtual Showrooms for Ideas

Visiting a virtual showroom for ideas is a good way to get inspired designs to renovate your condo. Finding a virtual showroom that matches your taste may give you a glimpse of how your condo will look to suit your preferences.

Use an Estimation Tool and Budget App

Setting an estimated budget with the help of a tool can give you an idea on how much time, energy and money you’ll spend during renovation. You’ll have an idea of how long it will take and how much it will cost when the renovations are underway so you can set aside funds that will be used.

Use AR and VR to Visualize

Using Virtual Reality or Augmented Reality can help you visualize how the condo will look after renovations, bringing your imagination to life. You can see if things blend well with the layout and design with the changes that will be made.

Shop for the Perfect Furniture Pieces Online

Give your home a touch of your personality by finding furniture that you think will be perfect for the condo. Shopping online makes it easier to find the right furniture for your condo, matching your style and aesthetics, and giving you a wider selection with possible discounts.

Set Up Your Internet of Things

Setting up your IoT can greatly help with daily life and improve living conditions. Set up your smart devices around your condo like the lights, thermostat, vacuum and cameras around the condo. Connected devices are more responsive, promote energy efficiency in the condo, and enhance your security.